Holyoke venue hosts first wedding in over a year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has forced the postponement of many weddings this past year.

But on Saturday, wedding bells rang at Holyoke’s Log Cabin Banquet House for the first time in more than a year.

The venue owner, Peter Rosskothen, said he was almost as excited as the bride and groom, whole he prepared the last minute details for the wedding.

He told 22News, protocols will be in place.

“We’re all wearing masks of course. Our guests will have to wear masks, go to the bar, there’s no gathering spots. The only gathering spot will be the dance floor and when people are dancing, they’ll be wearing the masks,” Rosskothen said.