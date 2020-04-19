Home improvement retailers see rise in sales amid coronavirus pandemic

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Stores have seen a huge jump in sales of home improvement items as people stuck at home look for things to do around the house.

22News spoke with Rocky’s Ace Hardware Manager, Joe Ovelheiro, in Agawam and Ovelheiro said they’ve seen a surge in online sales, especially in gardening products.

“What we definitely have more than last year is the e-commerce side of the business has definitely been strong as far as online sales, special orders, so a lot of that people are taking advantage of that right now,” said Ovelheiro.

According to the Census Bureau, retail sales in the U.S. just suffered the biggest one-month drop ever recorded with a decrease of 8.7 percent in March 2020 compared to February.