Hopeful COVID-19 trends coming from across Massachusetts communities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Around the state, positive COVID-19 news is coming from different communities.

In Boston, their average daily positive tests are declining, a glimpse at what’s happening around the state. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said,” Current community positive spread was 4 percent down from 5.6 percent.”

With the news of a vaccine on the horizon, some public health officials are positive about the future.

“We have an end in sight and we have much happier holidays in the near future,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Health experts are asking people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small and to wear a mask if you are determined to be around extended family.

As of November 25, more than 8 million tests have been administered throughout the state and the state positivity rate is declining in recent reports.

“Our tests were up and new cases were down for the first time in several weeks, actually the first time in five weeks so it’s good signs, encouraging signs as we think about where we are,” said Mayor Walsh.

But now is not a time to let your guard down. The President and CEO of Baystate Medical Center says he’s expecting uptick in cases around mid-December because of Thanksgiving gatherings.