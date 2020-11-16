Hospital beds are filling up in western Massachusetts with COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, hospital beds are filling up here in western Massachusetts.

Baystate Medical Center has 77 COVID-positive patients right now. They are experiencing quote “exponential growth” according to Dr. Mark Keroack.

Mercy Medical Center is currently caring for 19 patients. Dr. Robert Roose said Mercy still has capacity at all levels of care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients without any changes to other services.

Throughout western Massachusetts, just over half of non-ICU beds, and 33 percent of ICU beds are occupied right now. Statewide, 70 percent of non-ICU hospital beds are now full.

There are an estimated 30,000 active covid-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

