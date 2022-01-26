Hospitalizations, deaths in breakthrough COVID-19 cases remain low in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state released their weekly breakthrough cases report Tuesday indicating that hospitalizations or deaths in breakthrough COVID-19 cases remains to be a small percentage.

According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a total of 7.6 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. As of January 22, there is 5,176,352 fully vaccinated people in the state and 394,602 of those individuals have tested positive.

The data also shows that the vaccine remains effective at avoiding hospitalizations and deaths. Out of the 394,602 cases of fully vaccinated residents that tested positive for COVID-19, 5,885 (0.11%) of people were hospitalized and 1,499 (0.03%) of people have died from COVID-19.

A total of 7,120 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. There are 2,688 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 399 patients that are in intensive care units, 250 patients intubated and 1,333 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.