Hospitalizations drop to lowest level since fall

BOSTON (SHNS) – With the current count at fewer than 250 patients, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Massachusetts hospitals has fallen to its lowest level since Sept. 27, public health authorities said Tuesday.

The Department of Public Health reported 248 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in its daily update Tuesday, a net drop of 10 patients from Monday’s report and the lowest census of COVID-19 patients since the 236 counted in late September.

DPH also confirmed 195 new cases of COVID-19 and announced 10 recent deaths caused by the virus Tuesday. Those additions bring the state’s total case count to 659,916 infections and raise the state’s death toll to 17,835 when counting the 360 people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of COVID-19.

The state’s seven-day average positive test rate climbed ever so slightly in Tuesday’s report — up from 0.92 percent as of Monday to 0.93 percent, DPH said. The number of estimated active cases fell by almost 8 percent from Monday to Tuesday and now stands at 9,034 — roughly equal to the population of Sutton.

Since April 1, the state’s average number of daily new cases has dropped more than 87 percent from 2,021.4 to 257.9, the average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen 57 percent from 676.8 to 291.5, the state’s positivity rate is down 64 percent from 2.57 percent to 0.93 percent, and the average number of daily COVID-19 deaths has dropped 78 percent from 27.7 to 6.1, according to DPH.