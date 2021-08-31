Hospitalizations surpass 600 for first time since April

BOSTON (SHNS) – As the number of people hospitalized with the disease continues its increase, public health officials Monday reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, the cumulation of three days’ worth of test results.

The 4,081 new cases and 10 recent COVID-19 deaths reported Monday by the Department of Public Health bring the state’s total coronavirus case count to 708,042 since the pandemic started and the virus’s death toll here to 18,229 when counting about 375 people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of COVID-19.

The new cases announced Monday came from 175,063 recent COVID-19 tests — a positive test rate of 2.33 percent. That helped drive down the state’s overall positive test rate, from 2.75 percent as of Friday to 2.51 percent as of Monday, DPH said.

Between Friday’s report from DPH and its update Monday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts climbed from 572 patients to 603 patients. Massachusetts hospitals had fewer than 600 COVID-19 patients since April 27 and, at one point in early July, had as few as 80 patients.

Earlier Monday afternoon, DPH announced that the number of people in Massachusetts fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now stands at 4,494,564, an increase of almost 16,000 people since DPH last updated the total on Friday.

Just shy of 5 million people — 4,994,577 to be exact — have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine since the jabs became available Dec. 14, 2020.