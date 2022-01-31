Hospitals see decline in COVID patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID hospitalizations have been cut in half but the numbers we are seeing now are still substantial.

“It’s about a third of the patients in our hospital and it is about consistent with where we were with prior surges.” Dr. Robert Roose, Mercy Medical Center

Doctor Robert Roose said that because omicron was so contagious we’re now left with a higher amount of immunity throughout our area. While we saw an unprecedented surge in COVID cases in the state, hospitalizations remained lower than the initial peak we saw two years ago.

Roose attributes vaccinations and booster shots along with the expansion of testing to be key tools in making sure this virus doesn’t claim more lives. Roose said with these therapeutics coming out, he’s hoping that this could take the strain off the health care system and make COVID more like the flu.

“Even outpatient oral medications that can be available for some people at higher risk. The combination of those things could be the foundational elements of a public health program that puts COVID onto a level like the flu each year. As opposed to something that has really wreaked havoc.”

However, Roose said there is still a long way to go before COVID can be downgraded from a pandemic state to an endemic one.

Baystate Health has also seen a decline in hospitalizations. Down to 205 when it was over 300 earlier this month.