Hospitals seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals across the country are being overwhelmed. COVID-19 patients now reaching numbers that haven’t been seen in nearly a year.

COVID-19 hot spots are being identified all along the east coast, and Massachusetts is included in that; the state now averaging 4,800 new cases per day.

“We are still very much in a crisis,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, CEO and President of Baystate Health. He also said its not so much as volume that is the problem, but the length of stay that COVID-19 patients require.

COVID-19 cases are up all over the country, and it has hospitals scrambling to care for a constant flow of new patients. States along the east coast, from Massachusetts to North Carolina are seeing the greatest percentage increase in hospitalizations in the past two weeks.

In Westfield, new COVID-19 cases are higher than they were back in January when they were at their peak and this is overwhelming hospitals. Westfield’s Board of Health Director Joe Rouse said local hospitals like Noble Hospital are already at their max capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“Their emergency rooms, emergency departments are at capacity. Its really overwhelming the system. Mostly people showing up symptomatic and testing positive for COVID and being unvaccinated,” said Rouse.

More than 1,126 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts, almost twice as many as Connecticut. Out of all states, Connecticut had the highest increase in hospitalizations in a two week period at 82 percent. The states with the highest total hospitalizations per 100 thousand residents are Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.