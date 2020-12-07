Hospitals starting to fill up again as COVID-19 cases rise in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Massachusetts by the thousands every day…according to Department of Public Health reports.

The State Department of Public Health reported 47-hundred new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the active total to more than 57,000 in Massachusetts.

Forty eight new deaths were reported making the total to more than 10,700. Our positive test rate state-wide is 5.34 percent.

Hospitalization numbers are continuing their steady climb with more than 1,400 people receiving treatment. Those cases are starting to fill non-ICU hospital capacity. The DPH is reporting 83 percent of Non-ICU beds in Western Massachusetts are now occupied.

Things are growing dire in the Northeast part of the state where 100 percent of their 100 ICU beds are now occupied. Two hundred and ninety-eight people statewide require care in the ICU.

Here in western Massachusetts, 50 percent of ICU bed capacity is in use according to the state’s report.