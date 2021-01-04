Hospitals stretched thin as COVID-19 cases surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals are running out of room as the number of COVID-19 patients rises across the state.



As beds fill up, hospitals are feeling the pressure. This comes as the United States surpasses another grim milestone.

There have been more than 350,000 thousand COVID-19 related deaths in the country since tracking began in early 2020. Confirmed cases in the U.S. total over 20.4 million and hospitals are feeling the pressure while beds continue to fill up quickly.

“If we got to capacity which would be more of an issuing of staffing than space, we would probably be working with other community hospitals in the area or maybe other field hospitals in the state,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health.

As hospitals stretch their resources, India has approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunization campaign in the world’s second most populated country.

This is the third vaccine to help fight the virus, it is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India, which has the highest number of infections after the United States.

“I would expect that it will be followed by authorization here in the United States and in the coming future. We don’t know exactly when yet. We want to make sure all the independent scientists review that data” said Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center.

As of January 2nd, the CDC reports than more than 4.2 million initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been administered.

5,800 employees at Baystate Health have received their first doses and Mercy Medical Center has vaccinated 1,200 so far.



While all this is going on, the new COVID-19 variant is spreading. Three states have confirmed the new strain.

Dr. Keroack says he believes it’s already in Massachusetts.