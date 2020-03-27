Hospitals to re-use PPE until more equipment arrives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is currently a shortage of N-95 face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers throughout the country.

In a recent press conference, Governor Baker said the state has ordered millions of pieces of equipment but it has not shown up yet.

The State Secretary of Health and Human Services says they are working with the supply chain to distribute what they have received, which as of Thursday was 68 deliveries.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association sent a letter to the governor saying health care workers are having to care for patients without proper supplies to protect themselves and their patients.

22News spoke to Richard Peltier, a professor at UMass Amherst who found in his research that N-95 masks can be reused.

“The ability of the face mask to catch particles that would be carrying a pathogen or general air pollution. Isn’t really any different than a brand new face mask that hasn’t been sterilized. It’s exciting news for public health because we can reuse these face masks with confidence and know that they’re still doing their job,” said Peltier.

Local hospitals are still asking for donations of supplies of personal protective equipment.