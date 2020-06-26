Housing and Economic Development Secretary joins Governor Baker for the state’s COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 11:30AM on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy at the State House around 11:30 a.m.

According to the state’s website, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, Mike Kennealy is responsible for advancing the Baker-Polito Administration’s agenda to create economic opportunity for residents, collaborative leadership in communities, an environment that supports job creation and business growth, and new housing for residents through targeted investments.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 107,837 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,963 deaths as of Tuesday.