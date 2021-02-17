How are people being verified for vaccine qualification?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People with two or more serious medical conditions will be rolling their sleeves up for vaccines in the near future.

But, following recent scams with the state’s rollout of the new companion system, many are wondering if people will need to provide medical evidence showing they have two or more serious conditions.

Governor Baker addressed this concern stating:

It is based on an honor system and I can tell you based on my conversations with other governors people for the most part, and I’ve said this many items here, they follow the rules. Will there be examples of incidents or circumstances where people don’t? Maybe, but I think the overwhelming majority of folks try to be honest about this stuff. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

22News spoke with one man who plans on getting vaccinated once he’s eligible. He weighed in on this concern so many have.

“It’s wrong but so is not having it,” said Ryan Gallagher of Worthington. “What I’ve found in this pandemic, is there are not repercussions for much.”

Others believe individuals should be required to provide records of health conditions in order to receive the vaccine so it’s not taken from those who really need it.

“The state should rethink it before they do that,” Nicsa Gonzalez of Springfield told 22News. “The fact that there are people out there with the pre-existing conditions that would benefit from getting the shot first, before someone that doesn’t have anything but they’re claiming that they do.”

There you’ll find an in-depth explanation and other COVID-19 resources.