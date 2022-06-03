SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We experienced a late spring surge in COVID-19 cases this year.

22News spoke to local health officials about how cases are trending now with summer right around the corner.

Based on data provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, it looks like COVID numbers in western Massachusetts are beginning to stabilize.

There are some positive signs when it comes to COVID-19. It appears that cases are leveling out after the spring surge.

As of this week, all counties in Western Massachusetts are reporting lower COVID-19 cases. The exception is Franklin County, which reports no measurable change.

Commissioner of the Health and Human Services division in Springfield, Helen R. Caulton-Harris, told 22News, “The city of Springfield has seen a decrease in our COVID numbers. Two weeks ago it was 797. This week we had 478. That is a decrease of 319 cases. That’s excellent news for us.”

Caulton-Harris hopes this trend continues but stresses the importance of mask-wearing and social distancing as we are not out of the pandemic yet.

Caulton-Harris asked that people take extra precautions this upcoming weekend since it is prom and graduation season.