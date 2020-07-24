How COVID-19 impacts summer plans

(WWLP) – It’s been more than two months since Massachusetts re-opened and COVID-19 numbers are lower than before the shutdown. As those rates continue to decline, more Massachusetts residents are feeling more comfortable to travel in state.

With the nice weather we’re having many residents will be traveling on the Mass Pike heading toward Cape Cod for the weekend.

Even though the state’s doing well as a whole, some areas are seeing minor increases in cases.

Between July 16 and 22 Barnstable county reported 51 new confirmed infections according to data from the state Department of Public Health. Over the four weeks prior, the weekly increase in cases averaged 24.

A portion of those cases appears to be linked to a single event. Nine people tested positive after attending a house party in Chatham where about 60 people didn’t social distance or a wear face covering.

22News spoke with Chatham Director of Health about how visitors can prevent this increase from growing.

The Cape did a good job keeping the curve low and we hope we can maintain that as visitors continue to come to the Cape. We want to press upon the need to follow the social distancing, mask requirements and have a safe summer.”

Dr. Duncanson said there will be a testing clinic for those who attended the party or those who believe they came in close contact with someone who attended. The clinic will take place on Monday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Chatham Town Annex.

Pre-registration is required by calling the Chatham Health Division 508-945-5165 Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.