How COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the future of airlines

(WWLP) – As businesses are starting the process to get back to normal, many are wondering if air travel will ever be the same.

Just a few months ago, the airline industry was thriving. According to NBC News the industry brought in record profits for a decade. But that all changed with COVID-19.

Now, flights are spending more time on the ground than in the sky. The pandemic has lead to a 95% drop in travel demand. Minnesota resident David Butler is one of a very few Americans who still travel regularly due to work. He said the two flights he took to get to Bradley International Airport had 20 passengers combined.

“No one sits next to you, they don’t fill the middle sits, they just give you a water and cheez-it.” David Butler

American Airlines, United, Southwest and Delta all reported huge quarterly losses, their first in years. Though it may take some time, Butler thinks we will eventually start seeing more air travel.

“As far as people traveling now, people are nervous. But once things get settled with this, people will start to travel again. You can’t keep people at home.” David Butler

However, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun predicts traffic levels won’t even reach 25% by September. He said travels should expect the air travel experience to be very different.