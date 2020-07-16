How Covid has impacted the housing market, why now is a great time for sellers

A sold sign stands in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. The stagnant economic recovery in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is keeping inflation tamped down despite pent-up homebuying demand. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Realtors say right now is a great time for sellers because there isn’t much inventory for people to buy due to the pandemic, so buyers are snatching up homes quickly.

If you’re a buyer, realtors recommend being patient but putting down an offer quickly before another offer can get in. For June, single-family home sales in the Pioneer Valley, Franklin County, and Hampden County are all down.

In early April, only 1046 homes were listed for sale in the whole state, according to Lamacchia realty.

22News spoke with Sears Real Estate Brooker, Kevin Sears who told us what this means for the housing market.

“With such a shortage of inventory, buyers don’t have the selection that they normally would have at this time of the year. So we’re seeing multiple offer situations happening on a lot of the transactions that we’re involved with,” said Sears.

Because of inventory being low, realtors say sellers can also price their homes higher right now.