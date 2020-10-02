How do rural communities best combat COVID-19?

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cases are once again going up in Massachusetts, particularly in more densely populated areas like Boston and Springfield. But what the Commonwealth’s rural areas?

Interim Director Jennifer Hoffman says Franklin County’s cases are going up, but not as much as the rest of state.

Hoffman told 22News, “If you look at the places where people they are going hybrid or are going back to school full time that’s where the elevation of numbers are in Franklin County.

In-person learning and the loosening of restrictions in bars and restaurants. Hoffman says these can contribute to a rise in cases.



“We might see it more because as we all know most of the COVID-19 numbers are higher in social settings,” added Hoffman.



Here in Greenfield Hoffman told 22News cases remain low. And she tells us to keep that trend in the right direction people need to be taking the social distancing measures they’ve been taking all along.



“People need to be diligent this time. It’s flu season. We have to increase our hand washing. We have to be diligent with masks.” said Hoffman

Hoffman also said beyond social distancing, keeping an eye on the virus’s spread will be key in deciding if restrictions need to be put back in place.



Hoffman told 22News, “If the numbers go up steadily and not just a little cluster. I would say that it would be in the residents of the commonwealth to scale back so we stop the spread.

Another way Hoffman says Greenfield has slowed the spread of the virus is through their contract tracing team.