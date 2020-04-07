How effective are homemade cloth masks?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is now urging everyone to wear a homemade face covering when out in public, since surgical and N95 masks need to be saved for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

This comes after recent studies found a lot of the people carrying COVID-19 don’t show any symptoms, meaning the virus can be spread by people appearing to be healthy.

It’s important to note these masks will not 100 percent protect you from infection, but rather reduces your chance of unintentionally infecting others from a random cough or sneeze, or even saliva through speaking in close proximity to others.

A homemade mask helps prevent that transmission, with the added bonus that it also helps stop the habitual touching of your face and mouth. So these masks, though not medical grade, will slow the spread of the virus. Constant hand washing, disinfecting your home and 6-foot distancing from others is still necessary, even while wearing a mask.

You can use an old t-shirt, bandanna, scarf or a hand towel for a DIY face mask.