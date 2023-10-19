GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second consecutive week the COVID transmission risk remains high in Greenfield and some surrounding areas.

Many people have forgotten about Covid-19 or now think it’s history but in Franklin County, some communities are definitely still feeling the effects. It’s now a second consecutive week of “High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission in Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland.

The Contact Tracing Collaborative between those four towns has determined the risk level by testing the virus levels in wastewater, along with hospitalization numbers, positivity rates and case numbers. For the City of Greenfield, there will be no changes made.

“We are not going to mandate anything at this time regarding masking and things like that but we’re gonna continue to promote advocacy,” Matt Conway, Communications Director for the City of Greenfield.

That advocacy is recommending masking, especially if you’re at higher risk or going somewhere densely populated, and doing at-home tests as much as possible. This is all because of that high-risk designation and it’s moving in the wrong direction. This week there are now six cluster infections in the area compared to five the week prior.

There are free at-home Covid tests available at the Greenfield Health Department Office.