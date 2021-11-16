How many COVID-19 doses for children ages 5-11 were administered in Massachusetts?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – New numbers from the state’s Department of Health show western Massachusetts is leading the way in pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 25,000 children in the state have received their first COVID-19 shot. Hampshire county is seeing the highest rate in pediatric vaccinations. Nearly 1 million kids so far have received their COVID-19 vaccine across the nation.

Five percent of Massachusetts’ estimated 515,000 eligible kids have received one shot as of November 10, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Hampshire County has the highest rate of vaccinations among this newly eligible age group of 5 to 11 with 13%.

“As people are getting more comfortable with the vaccine, knowing the side effects, people are more comfortable with it and the hesitancy has worn off a little bit.” Chris Krupa, Big Y Pharmacist

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was authorized by the CDC for use in children ages 5-11 on November 2. Contact your child’s health care provider or search VaxFinder.mass.gov for vaccination appointments. They will receive two shots, three weeks apart, there’s a a smaller amount in each shot, using a smaller needle.

More than 4.7 million people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.