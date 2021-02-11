How many COVID-19 vaccines have expired in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carlos Dennis, Ron DeSantis, Javier Crespo

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, a Walgreens pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of current vaccines but stress that the shots still remain protective. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report revealed that many vaccine doses distributed to vaccination clinics in Massachusetts have been thrown away.

The state revealed to WBZ in Boston that 1,096 Moderna doses and 176 Pfizer doses have been reported as “wasted”. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine can last up to six months as long as they’re kept frozen. Once thawed, Pfizer’s which Curative has been using at the Eastfield Mall, can be kept refrigerated for five day.

“You need to do everything you can to make sure not one vaccination is wasted and you get it into people’s arms. Most people are just waiting for their opportunity to get vaccinated.” Pauline Smith from Auburn

22News contacted Curative Thursday to find out if they have had any expired doses and what their policies are for those nearing expiration, but we still haven’t heard back.

The state has received over a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 70 percent of them have been administered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today