How many COVID-19 vaccines have expired in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report revealed that many vaccine doses distributed to vaccination clinics in Massachusetts have been thrown away.

The state revealed to WBZ in Boston that 1,096 Moderna doses and 176 Pfizer doses have been reported as “wasted”. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine can last up to six months as long as they’re kept frozen. Once thawed, Pfizer’s which Curative has been using at the Eastfield Mall, can be kept refrigerated for five day.

“You need to do everything you can to make sure not one vaccination is wasted and you get it into people’s arms. Most people are just waiting for their opportunity to get vaccinated.” Pauline Smith from Auburn

22News contacted Curative Thursday to find out if they have had any expired doses and what their policies are for those nearing expiration, but we still haven’t heard back.

The state has received over a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 70 percent of them have been administered.