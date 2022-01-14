How many Massachusetts residents received the booster dose?

(WWLP) – The State Department of Public Health released its weekly report on vaccination progress in the Commonwealth with some new data concerning booster shots.

There are more than 214,000 total doses were administered from January 4 through 11 with more than 25,000 new people up to full-vaccination status. In all, more than 5.1 million people in the state have gotten two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson.

Additionally, 2.3 million booster shots have been administered which is 46% of the population in Massachusetts. Thirty-seven percent of people received the booster nationwide.

Percentage of fully vaccinated to get booster: