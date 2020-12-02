How Massachusetts plans to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were “highly effective’’ in preventing disease. A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday Nov. 23, 2020. (Oxford University Pool via AP, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine is getting closer and closer. Two vaccines have been submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization. Pfizer’s vaccine will be reviewed on December 10th and Moderna’s on the 17th.

Massachusetts unveiled a draft version of how they plan to distribute the vaccine once it’s available back in October. The distribution effort will be headed by local board of health and includes three phases.

According to the draft, the state expects to receive between 20,000 and 60,000 doses of the vaccine in the first phase. This first phase would prioritize health care workers and people considered high-risk.

In Phase 2, the same populations as Phase 1 will continue to be prioritized but distribution sites and networks will be increased.

Phase 3 will allow for the entire state population to get vaccinated.

You can read the state’s full COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan here.