How much longer will we need to wear face masks for?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We have been asked to wear a mask since the spring. Now, with two potential vaccines making progress, can we stop wearing masks once a vaccine has been distributed?

The short answer, no.

CEO and President of Baystate Health Mark Keroack said that mask wearing is going to depend on new case volumes, not a vaccine. Meaning, just because a vaccine for COVID-19 may be out and available, a mask will most likely still need to be worn.

The CDC has been asking everyone to wear a mask to help not only protect yourself, but others around you from the virus.

Dr. Keroack spoke about the mask wearing at Monday’s COVID-19 weekly update in Springfield, “So if 60, 70, 80 percent of the population gets their immunity, we are going to see case numbers really fall quickly and then I think the pressure will be on public health authority’s to back away from the masks. But it’s going to be case numbers, not a vaccine distribution that is going to drive that.”

The drug company Moderna announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving highly effective in a major trial. Last week, Pfizer announced that early data show its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective against the disease.

Health professionals say that a vaccine could be out as early as next spring.

