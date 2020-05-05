How often you should clean your homemade face mask

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Governor Baker is requiring Massachusetts residents to wear a face covering in public when social distancing is difficult starting Wednesday.

To save the N95 and surgical masks for frontline and healthcare workers, many residents are choosing to wear their own homemade ones.

You can make your own using household items, bandana, scarf, or even t-shirt and rubber bands or hair ties will do.

But you can’t just wear these over and over again safely.

Wash your hands before and after taking the mask on and off, and do not touch the mask while you’re using it. The mask itself is easy to clean, you can disinfect it by tossing it in with your laundry, according to the CDC.

While there are no official guidelines on how often to clean it, doctors recommend anywhere from every few uses, to cleaning it after every use if you want to be extra cautious. If you are near someone with COVID-19 symptoms, wash it as soon as you can.

You can hand wash in your sink with warm water and soap if needed. Since many people don’t have the time or ability to wash it every single day, it would help to have a few masks ready to go.