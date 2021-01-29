How successful is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a scientist in Janssen laboratory in Leiden, The Netherlands. Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Promising news on the development of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, they just released the results from their clinical trials, and announced they are ready to move forward with the FDA.

The results have varied country to country, but overall local doctors are pleased with its efficacy rate so far, and believe this single dose vaccine will be play a big role in defeating the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson’s clinical trials were conducted across three continents and 8 countries.

Across all regions studied, the vaccine was shown to be 85 percent effective at preventing the kind of severe disease that could lead to hospitalization or death.

When you look at it by country, in the U.S. the vaccine was 72 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe symptoms. But in South Africa, a country that has had outbreaks of the new variant, the vaccine was shown to be 57 percent effective.

The medical community is hoping that in the long-run, they can rely on a single dose vaccine like Johnson & Johnson’s to increase vaccine efficiency.

wipe to sot12:38 dr. armando paez : chief, infectious diseases division, baystate medical center

“In the real world to really operationalize this, we have to think about the practically of these things. And one dose really if at all possible is the best way to do it.” Dr. Armando Paez, Chief Infectious Diseases Division at Baystate Medical Center

Dr. Paez told 22News Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine also has the advantage in that it doesn’t have to be stored in freezing temperatures.

The results from the clinical trials came 28 days after the vaccination. Johnson & Johnson plans to seek emergency use authorization for its vaccine in the U.S. in early February.