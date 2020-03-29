How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting local, family-owned maple producers

COLRAIN, Mass (WWLP) — New England is known for its clam chowder, fall foliage, and maple syrup. In Massachusetts, there are over 300 maple producers, many of which are local family owned and operated businesses.

One Franklin County favorite is Sunrise Farms in Colrain. While the coronavirus pandemic may have shifted the way they do logistical meetings, their production is still holding strong. They can still boil syrup since the family does the operating themselves.

Mainly, they sell in local farmers markets and some people do come and visit the farm in person. But more recently, with the coronavirus pandemic, their sales have shifted more to online sales. Their sales at the upcoming Northampton farmer’s market starting at the end of April, and at the Greenfield farmer’s market starting in May, are more significant. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, vendors are still figuring out what exactly will happen.

“Because you know, if there’s a demand, we’ll be there. But we also want safety — [it] is our number one concern. We want to practice as much, you know, from the CDC, that we can and there’s been a lot of talks. We had a zoom meeting a couple of days ago with vendors and the manager figuring out how to go about this now with the 6-foot rule, and sanitation and everything,” Erik Lovely, a co-owner of Sunrise Farms, told 22News.

It’s not exactly clear how long this coronavirus pandemic will last.

