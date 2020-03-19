HOW TO: File for unemployment in Massachusetts

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, that 244,000 Americans applied for jobless aid last week, up by 6,000 from the previous week.(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

In Massachusetts 19,884 new unemployment claims were reported on Monday alone.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is in the midst of a pandemic and workplaces across the Commonwealth are shutting down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers have ceased operations on Beacon Hill but they are still meeting virtually to approve funding for unemployment and public health purposes.

If you are out of work due to the coronavirus there are several easy steps you can take to receive unemployment benefits in about a week.

First, visit – Mass.Gov: Applying for unemployment benefits

A yellow box will pop up with several options. The first link will take you to a separate page where the enrollment process begins, asking your social security number and a series of questions.

To learn if you qualify for unemployment benefits at this time check here: Mass.gov: Information on unemplyment and coronoavirus COVID-19

Guidelines have changed due to coronavirus, including the amount of time it takes to receive benefits once approved.

If you’re still having issues with your claim, check here: Mass.gov: COVID-19: Department of Unemployment Assistance Contact Request

There has been a spike in unemployment claims nationwide. In Massachusetts 19,884 new unemployment claims were reported on Monday alone.

The federal government on Wednesday passed a multi-billion dollar aid package to counter the economic shutdown. Two billion of that will be going directly to state unemployment.

A $250 billion package is in the works right now and could provide money directly to citizens as early as April 6th.