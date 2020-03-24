How to know your risk of diabetes, a condition with higher chance for serious COVID-19 complications

1  of  5
March 24th is Diabetes Alert Day

Diabetes testing. (Credit: NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Doctors know that older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions, need to take extra precautions during the coronavirus outbreak.

March 24th is Diabetes Alert Day — a day that urges people to talk with their doctor to get tested for type 2 diabetes, especially since many patients with prediabetes, or early type 2 diabetes, don’t realize they have it. 

This is especially important now, as diabetes can increase the risk for serious complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. 22News spoke with an endocrinologist at Baystate Health about why that is. 

“So we know that when blood sugars are high, we think above 200 [mg/dL], your immune system doesn’t function well. And so you’re not able to fight off any infection. So that would include COVID-19.”

Dr. Chelsea Gordner, an adult and pediatric endocrinologist

If you are unsure if you have diabetes, The American Diabetes Association has an online test that can tell you your risk of type 2 diabetes, based on your age, gender, family history, and ethnicity. 

You can also call your doctor for an easy blood test.

