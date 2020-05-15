Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,592 deaths, 83,421 COVID-19 cases total

How to maintain reusable cloth face coverings properly

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cloth face coverings are mandated in the state when social distancing isn’t possible. They’re used to protect yourself and others from spreading the virus if someone unknowingly has it.

A recent report published in the medical journal, The Lancet, says the virus could still be potentially on the outer layer of a mask for up to seven days, so it’s important to wash them.

“I got five of them so I wash them like twice a day. So I switch up every two days. Because it does in tracks a lot of stuff so and plus it’s not like it’s a cloth so you have to treat cloth specially.” Northampton resident, Dan Mouzon told 22News.

The Center for Disease Control says cloth face coverings should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use. They recommend using a washing machine to properly wash the cloth face covering. The Mayo Clinic recommends washing the face covering on a “hot” water temperature.

The CDC says when taking off your face mask make sure to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth and immediately wash your hands afterwards.

To store your face covering, the Mayo Clinic recommends folding the covering so the contaminated side is inward and place it in a clean or new paper bag.

