How to request free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can now request free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The Biden Administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website, one day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

When you to go COVID test website, and click on “order free at-home tests” it will take you to the U.S. Postal Service website. Additionally, the administration says they will also launch a free call-line to order via the phone.

If you’ve been looking for tests now you can order four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service. All you need to provide is your mailing address and name.

At checkout no credit card is required, but if you want you can put in your email to get updates on your order, as the tests are expected to ship sometime before the end of the month.

The Biden Administration says it could take between seven and 12 days for the tests to ship, and they ordered 500 million tests to aide national COVID-19 testing efforts.

It’s best to order the tests now, before you potentially feel COVID-19 symptoms so you’re not waiting for the tests while actively potentially sick with COVID-19.

