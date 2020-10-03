How to travel safely this fall season during the pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Leaf peepers are out in search of the brightest and boldest autumn colors.

Many already making their way to communities across western Massachusetts where those shades are on display.

If you plan on doing similar activities, the CDC is urging you to protect yourself when traveling.

Maintain six feet of distance from others as much as possible

Wear your mask

Sanitize your hands frequently

Avoid frequently touched surfaces; this could be at rest stops, gas pumps as well as handrails, elevator buttons and kiosks

If you choose to eat on the road, experts say go through drive-thru or curbside.

As for weekend getaways, you can call and ask to be put in a room that’s been vacant for at least 24 hours.

Many hotels have also implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless payment and social distancing measures in the lobby, at the front desk and in parking areas.

Lastly, it’s important to check requirements for the state you plan to travel to prior to arriving.