How will a COVID-19 vaccine eventually be distributed?

(WWLP) – The CDC ordered states to submit a draft of their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan weeks before Pfizer announced Monday an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Individual community boards of health will coordinate with the state to distribute the eventual vaccine. The CDC ordered states to submit a draft distribution plan weeks ago. Once an order is submitted to the CDC, the order should be fulfilled within 48 hours.

According to Massachusetts’ current plan, the vaccine will be distributed in minimum quantities of 100 doses and ultra-cold formulations will be distributed in 1,000 dose quantities. Massachusetts’s plan includes three phases, each dependant on total vaccine supply.

Phase one would include the first 20 to 60 thousand doses, which would be distributed to healthcare personel, at-risk populations including those with underlying medical conditions, and seniors, and other essential workers. If supply is limited further, healthcare professionals with a direct risk of exposure will be prioritized.

Phase two assumes a large supply of doses is available but not enough for everyone. The same populations as phase 1 will continue to be prioritized but distribution sites and networks are increased.

Phase three then assumes a surplus of doses for the entire state population which means an equal mass distribution is possible using the expanded networks created in phase two.

Pfizer said they expect to produce up to 50 million vaccines by the end of the year, and as many as 1.3 billion next year.