How will Pfizer’s vaccine be distributed in Massachusetts?

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- In the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, it was Pfizer that came out on top.

The FDA’s emergency use authorization means it’ll be the first one given to Americans.



“That means they can start rolling it out to groups of people at highest risk first and then it’ll go to the rest of the population,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest, Infectious Diseases Specialist for Baystate Health. “It’s really, really exciting news.”

Typically it takes at least 10 years to develop a vaccine, but for this virus, it was done in less than a year.



The news of Pfizer’s vaccine being approved has both health care workers and residents much more hopeful that an end to the pandemic could be soon. With 2020 coming to a close this month, residents are ready for a new year, and a return to normal.



“Any type of normal would be good, so I believe it will help,” Po Bryant of Springfield said. “Give some people some confidence that we are getting back there.

But it’ll be a while before most people have access to the vaccines.



“Next in line after the health care workers will be the older patients in nursing home facilities,” Dr. Daniel Skiest said.

Prisons and homeless shelters will be shortly after hospitals and long term-care facilities in Phase 1, which will run until mid-February. When the state begins Phase 2, adults over 65, grocery workers, and school teachers would be able to get vaccinated.

The majority of people will have to wait until at least April to get the shots at a local pharmacy.

The first vaccinations are expected to begin next week, with local hospitals getting them as early as Monday. The goal is to get at least 668,000 residents vaccinated by the end of February.