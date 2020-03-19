Hundreds of COVID-19 tests given by Baystate Health; 6 tested positive so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of six patients tested by Baystate Health have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus so far, and more than 200 people have received tests.

Baystate Health spokesperson Keith O’Connor released numbers for the hospital system as of Thursday.

So far, Baystate Health has tested 235 patients for COVID-19. Of those patients, six have tested positive and 104 have tested negative, with 125 tests still pending.

The numbers are cumulative for the entire health system, and are not broken down by individual hospital.