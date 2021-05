CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The people running the regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Chicopee are encouraging people to make an appointment.

According to Chicopee Fire Chief Dan Stamborski, they can administer as many as 500 doses on both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The vaccination clinic at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can book your appointment through the city of Chicopee’s website.