Hundreds to rally in Springfield for safer working conditions during the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people will rally across the state today to advocate for safer conditions and continued hazard pay for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The western Massachusetts area labor federation is joining with local unions and community allies to host the Labor Day rally at 11 a.m. Monday morning at Court Square, outside Springfield City Hall.

The socially-distanced rally will take the place of the federation’s annual Labor Day breakfast with elected officials. It will bring together workers across industries to celebrate solidarity and demand a just recovery.

The rally will highlight the impacts of COVID-19, the economic downturn, and systemic racism on working families across western Massachusetts.

The rally is part of a state-wide Labor Day mobilization with events happening at the statehouse in Boston and across the state.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items to contribute. Everyone will be asked to wear masks and follow social distance guidelines.