“I want to get that full high school experience,” student at Springfield Central High School explains getting vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public School’s COVID vaccination clinics started Wednesday at Central High School.

There were between 50 and 60 students already vaccinated Wednesday morning at the school, their goal is 200 shots distributed. The series is part of the “Vax the Field” campaign, created by students at Central High School.

In the next coming weeks they will visit every public middle and high school in Springfield. Right now in the City, Mayor Sarno says the vaccination rates for residents ages 12 to 29 is in the mid-30 percent range.

Springfield Public School Superintendent told 22News there is a COVID crisis in the city and they need to improve the vaccination rates. Students involved in the clinic Wednesday told 22News, they just want a normal high school experience and that comes with higher vaccination rates.

“It’s really important to me that people in my school get vaccinated because I want spectators at my volleyball games. I want to have a pep rally. It’s my first year at Central even though I’m a junior and I want to get that full high school experience.” Araiza Acum-Santos, Junior at Central High School

Parental consent is required for anyone under the age of 18. Vaccine and pool COVID testing consent forms were sent home with eligible students during the first week of school and are available at the schools.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available through a partnership with Big Y throughout the school day at the clinics for students who are eligible.