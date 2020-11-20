If you think you have COVID-19, should you go to the emergency room?

Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thinking you might have COVID-19 can be scary. Sometimes, symptoms are mild and in others, they can be life-threatening.

Hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. To help keep emergency rooms from reaching capacity, it’s important to know when to seek medical care, and when it’s better to just go get tested, and quarantine at home.

According to the CDC, anyone who thinks they have COVID-19 should monitor their symptoms. A fever, cough and loss of taste and smell are common symptoms, and mean it’s a good idea to get tested.

But, people should seek emergency medical care immediately if there are any signs of trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, an inability to wake up or to stay awake, and bluish lips or face.

These are what the CDC refers to as “emergency warning signs”. They recommend calling the hospital before you go to let them know you may have COVID-19, so they can protect themselves and other patients.