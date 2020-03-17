If you’re sick, call before going to the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are nearly 200 confirmed coronavirus cases now in Massachusetts.

The coronavirus is a severe illness, but doctors say you shouldn’t rush to the hospital if you’re showing symptoms. Hospitals across the country are dealing with a surge of patients because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Emergency departments are extremely busy, and doctors are scrambling to meet the needs of patients. Baystate Medical Center is urging residents to call their primary care doctor first if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

We had a chance to speak with Dr. Glenn Alli, medical director of Community Primary Care Service Line who explained why you should call first.

“Talk to them on the phone about their experiences, what their exposures are, maybe what their travel history has been,” said Dr. Alli. “And with the provider make a decision about the next step.”

Dr. Alli told 22News coronavirus symptoms are similar to influenza and the common cold. He also said most people who have COVID-19 do not require hospitalization and can recover at home.

But regardless of the severity of symptoms, it’s important to keep yourself isolated and not spread the disease to others. Click here for the state’s guidelines on what actions to take if you or a family member is in self-quarantine.