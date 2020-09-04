If you’re traveling this weekend, this is what you should know

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is about to begin, and it’s expected to be a pretty busy travel weekend, despite COVID-19.

Massachusetts is requiring a 14-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test for travelers coming-in from all states except for:

Lower-risk States

Maine New Hampshire Vermont Connecticut New York New Jersey Pennsylvania West Virginia Delaware Colorado

Massachusetts Travel Form

Travelers from COVID-19 lower-risk States are not required to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and do not need to quarantine. States are included on the list based on meeting two criteria: average daily cases per 100K below 6 AND positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a 7-day rolling average. Data is from covidexitstrategy.org as of August 28, 2020. Mass.gov

Rhode Island

This also applies to Massachusetts residents returning from non-exempt states. It’s important to note that Rhode Island is no longer on that list of exempt states.

Vermont

Vermont is only allowing quarantine-free travel from counties that have 400 or fewer cases per 100,000 people. Berkshire and Franklin counties meet that requirement — but Hampden and Hampshire counties do not.

Maine

Maine is requiring a 14-day quarantine for Massachusetts residents, or requiring a negative COVID-19 test.

If you plan on going out of state but not too far Massachusetts residents won’t face any restrictions while traveling to Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, or New Jersey.