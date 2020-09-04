If you’re traveling this weekend, this is what you should know

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is about to begin, and it’s expected to be a pretty busy travel weekend, despite COVID-19.

Massachusetts is requiring a 14-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test for travelers coming-in from all states except for:

Lower-risk States

  1. Maine
  2. New Hampshire
  3. Vermont
  4. Connecticut
  5. New York
  6. New Jersey
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. West Virginia
  9. Delaware
  10. Colorado

Massachusetts Travel Form

Travelers from COVID-19 lower-risk States are not required to fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and do not need to quarantine. States are included on the list based on meeting two criteria: average daily cases per 100K below 6 AND positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a 7-day rolling average. Data is from covidexitstrategy.org as of August 28, 2020.

Mass.gov

Find the local gas prices in your area

Rhode Island

This also applies to Massachusetts residents returning from non-exempt states. It’s important to note that Rhode Island is no longer on that list of exempt states.

Vermont

Vermont is only allowing quarantine-free travel from counties that have 400 or fewer cases per 100,000 people. Berkshire and Franklin counties meet that requirement — but Hampden and Hampshire counties do not.

Maine

Maine is requiring a 14-day quarantine for Massachusetts residents, or requiring a negative COVID-19 test.

If you plan on going out of state but not too far Massachusetts residents won’t face any restrictions while traveling to Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, or New Jersey.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today