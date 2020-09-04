If you’re traveling this weekend, this is what you should know

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is about to begin, and it’s expected to be a pretty busy travel weekend, despite COVID-19.
Massachusetts is requiring a 14-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test for travelers coming-in from all states except for:
Lower-risk States
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- New York
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- Colorado
Massachusetts Travel Form
Rhode Island
This also applies to Massachusetts residents returning from non-exempt states. It’s important to note that Rhode Island is no longer on that list of exempt states.
Vermont
Vermont is only allowing quarantine-free travel from counties that have 400 or fewer cases per 100,000 people. Berkshire and Franklin counties meet that requirement — but Hampden and Hampshire counties do not.
Maine
Maine is requiring a 14-day quarantine for Massachusetts residents, or requiring a negative COVID-19 test.
If you plan on going out of state but not too far Massachusetts residents won’t face any restrictions while traveling to Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, or New Jersey.