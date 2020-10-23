Impact on schools with communities listed as high-risk for COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several new communities in western Massachusetts have been designated at high risk for COVID-19.

The high risk designation is causing some districts to put a hold on the process while others are taking steps in the opposite direction. A step that’s being taken in Amherst, a town that’s recently dropped out of the high risk status, but as of now students will go back to remote learning on Monday. Phase 1 of in-person learning will start again on November 9 but only if the health metrics are met at that time.

In Chicopee, a city recently designated as high risk, the school system is delaying the next phase of in-person learning. Students in grades two, three, seven and 10 were scheduled to return to classrooms for hybrid learning on Monday, October 26.

However that move is being postponed indefinitely as Chicopee school officials said it isn’t safe as case numbers climb throughout the city.

Schools in Buckland are also being impacted by a high risk designation. 22News will be speaking with their superintendent and you’ll hear from her on 22News starting at 5.