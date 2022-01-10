Increasing Covid-19 cases cause concerns for parents, teachers and students

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WWLP)- In the Massachusetts school system Covid cases are more than two and a half times higher than previous reports.

Between December 23 and January 5th, 51 thousand cases were reported amongst students and staff, making up about 4 percent for students, and nearly 9 percent of staff in Massachusetts schools.

But the question of in-person versus remote learning is being talked about on every level from pre-school to college, with a number of colleges have decided to reincorporate some form of remote learning.

UMass Amherst has not made any announcement that they plan to switch to remote learning, however on Thursday they did put out an email to staff and faculty encouraging remote work flexibility up to the start of classes.

22News spoke with UMass student Sam Battisti, who wishes the university would make a decision. “We need to know whether or not we’re going to be in person or not because that really helps the students decide or not if they’re going to go back in the spring,” said Battisti.

UMass is requiring booster shots at the start of the spring semester. When it comes to public schools, the state’s Education Commissioner and the Governor have pushed back on remote learning.

Meanwhile the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association is calling for more access to Covid tests, PPE as well as vaccines and booster shots.