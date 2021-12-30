Indoor mask mandate issued by Williamsburg Board of Health

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Williamsburg has issued a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces. The mandate goes into effect immediately.

According to the Board of Health, the small town currently has 21 COVID-19 cases. To compare, the town had fewer than 5 cases in the Massachusetts DPH report from November 21st to December 4th.

Williamsburg Fire Chief Connell posted on social media asking residents to be safe, “Several of our responders are dealing with COVID-19 as we speak. We just need to protect ourselves and those around us. The department has already lost a member to COVID last year, and some of us have lost family members. Please mask up and really consider getting the vaccine and/or the booster.”

The Board of Health will reevaluate the mandate in a month.