InFocus: Developments in regional COVID-19 care

Coronavirus Local Impact

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–There’s a lot of conflicting information and fears about COVID-19 and many questions on how it will it impact those of us living in western Massachusetts.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing the latest information from an infectious disease specialist working at the region’s largest health system. Find out what’s being done to help medical facilities get the supplies they need and ideas to help you survive this national health crisis.

Watch 22News InFocus, Thursday, April 2 at 2pm, LIVE streaming at WWLP.com.

