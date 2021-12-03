InFocus: Impact of COVID-19 on student learning loss and education inequities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- During summer vacation, students can expect some learning loss, and when they return to the classroom academic progress is regained.

The coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close and students of all ages had to learn from home. Virtual learning highlighted the gaps in education inequities, especially in rural and economically depressed communities and minority-dominant schools. Issues such as lack of access to internet, a safe and secure environment to learn, and no one-on-one instruction impacted learning quality.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing those inequities and learn about strategies that can be used to close the learning gaps with Ed Lambert, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education. We’ll also be talking about how high schools can prepare students for high tech and high skill careers, and provide advanced education in technical industries.

Watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at noon on 22News.