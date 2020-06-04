Inmates tested for COVID-19 at Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are no cases of COVID-19 at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

According to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto, after testing all of the women at the correctional center, Sheriff Nick Cocchi announced Thursday that there are zero cases at that facility.

“We are extremely proud to learn that none of the women in our care and custody have tested positive for COVID-19. We have gone to great lengths to keep our facilities free from infection, and this good news is another testament to the great work of our staff in adhering to the strict guidelines advised by our medical department.” Sheriff Cocchi

The women in custody at the Chicopee facility come from Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties.

Twelve men at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow tested positive for COVID-19 out of 614 men that were tested on Monday. The department plans to test everyone receiving treatment at the Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield.

The restrictions implemented during a temporary medical lockdown at the main jail in Ludlow have

been lifted. As of Thursday, almost every housing unit has returned to the same level of privileges that were in place before the temporary medical lockdown. Rizzuto said the remaining restrictions are all scheduled to be lifted in the coming days.

As of Thursday, a total of 13 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, including 11 active

cases at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow. Five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 staff members previously tested positive but have since recovered and been medically cleared to return to work.