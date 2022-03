SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– There are currently 28 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection at five Baystate Health hospital facilities. Three are in critical care.

Baystate Medical Center has 24 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center is reporting 1 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital 2 confirmed; and Baystate Noble Hospital 1 confirmed.

Use this link to get information on COVID-19 protocols at Baystate Health facilities.